It’s been a bruising weekend in Super League, with Round 25 throwing up some big problems on the injury front for a number of clubs, it seems.

As the play-offs approach, some clubs are sweating on the availability of key men while others know they have lost stars for the remainder of the campaign. Here’s a full round-up from around the league this weekend..

Castleford secured a rare victory in Round 25 as they defeated local rivals Wakefield Trinity – but it appeared to come at a cost, with both Jeremiah Simbiken and Cain Robb picking up arm injuries. Robb’s in particular sounded significant, with the young hooker needing to go for scans. His season is likely over.

Trinity also picked up a blow in that game, as Lachlan Walmsley left the field during the final quarter with a knee issue that will have to be assessed in the coming days ahead of Saturday’s clash with Hull KR.

Leeds Rhinos will look to strengthen their place inside Super League’s top three on Thursday night, and they should have star half-back Jake Connor available despite him seemingly suffer a rib injury. Brad Arthur insisted after that game that the cartilage problem was one players regularly play through: so expect Connor to play against Catalans.

However, they may be without prop Cooper Jenkins, who picked up an ankle injury that will need assessing.

There is a big concern for Warrington Wolves, who lost half-back Leon Hayes once again just weeks after his return from a long-term injury. Hayes’ 2025 appears to be over after he suffered a broken arm during the early stages of their defeat to Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon.

The Leopards also suffered a significant blow ahead of this weekend’s clash with St Helens too – with Tesi Niu failing a HIA after being hit by Luke Yates during the second half of that game. However, they will be boosted by the return of star forward duo Ethan O’Neill and Joe Ofahengaue for that game this weekend.

Salford Red Devils lost forward Emmanuel Waine to a serious injury after he was stretchered from the field. He was thankfully released from hospital on Sunday afternoon – but his season does also appear to be over given the severity of the hit from Franck Maria that led to the Catalans man being sent off.

Incredibly the most ill-tempered match of the weekend appeared to have pass by without any significant injury issues for Hull FC and Hull KR – though both will be sweating on Monday’s disciplinary panel to see what charges await them after some huge tackles: some of them clearly over the line of what is legal.

READ NEXT: The Super League players facing bans including Hull trio and Wigan star