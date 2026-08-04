Round 22 of Super League is fast approaching – and there are a number of clubs who will be hopeful of major boosts on the injury front.

Here’s the round-up from around the competition about the players who could be in line to return this week for their respective clubs as the business end of the season truly gets underway with the final six rounds.

Leigh Leopards

The Leopards have a huge clash at home to in-form York Knights on Friday night, with a win likely to be significant for their hopes of making the play-offs come the end of the season.

There is the possibility for Adrian Limb to get three key men back, too. Josh Charnley missed last week’s loss to Wigan with an ankle problem that Leigh hope will be fine for this Friday. Edwin Ipape is definitely back after a HIA ruled him out of the derby.

Meanwhile, there is also a chance young forward Ryan Brown could come into the mix, too.

Leeds Rhinos

The other big injury returnees this week come for the Super League leaders Leeds Rhinos. They have a monumental first-versus-second showdown with Wakefield Trinity on Friday night – and the cavalry are on their way to help, too.

Crucially, captain Ash Handley is due to be back after having emergency surgery to remove his appendix. That is a huge boost for Brad Arthur, with Handley among the stars of the Super League season so far.

Alfie Edgell will also come back into contention to play on the opposite wing after being rested as a precaution last week against Toulouse. But there is even the chance of Ryan Hall being back – with Arthur admitting he was ‘touch and go’ to play against Wakefield after a foot issue suffered at Magic Weekend.

All of a sudden, Leeds’ backline looks a heck of a lot stronger.

St Helens

The Saints are doing it tougher than most clubs in Super League right now – but they will at least welcome Matty Evans back into the fray for Thursday’s game with Hull FC after he missed the loss to York with a head injury.

Castleford Tigers

The Tigers may be able to call upon George Lawler for their game with Hull KR. Lawler was unavailable to Ryan Carr last week after picking up a groin injury.

Warrington Wolves

It’s a big weekend for the Wire, who travel to Bradford on Saturday evening – and they should have one former Bulls man back in their ranks, with James Bentley likely to be in contention again after missing the win at Castleford with a failed HIA.

There is also a chance Kelepi Tanginoa could play – but the Wire are managing his knee situation that has been bothering the forward for some time.

Wakefield Trinity

The Trin are without Oli Pratt and Mason Lino due to injury, while Seth Nikotemo is back in Australia for personal reasons. Pratt could yet be in contention to feature in Friday’s massive clash against Leeds Rhinos, with Daryl Powell admitting last week the centre is closing in on a return that would be incredibly timely.