Round 22 of Super League kicks off on Thursday night when Warrington Wolves host Catalans Dragons.

But the game of the weekend is undoubtedly Friday’s visit of leaders Hull Kingston Rovers to defending champions Wigan Warriors, who lie four points behind them in second.

It is a huge clash where victory for the Robins could see them take a huge stride towards clinching the League Leaders’ Shield.

Here, Leeds Rhinos legend and Sky Sports pundit Barrie McDermott gives Love Rugby League his tips for all six games.

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (Thursday, 8pm)

Catalans’ season has been fairly woeful and it’s pretty clear now that their play-offs hopes are over.

Warrington, though, still have a glimmer of hope and for them nothing less than victory will do tonight.

I can see the Wire taking the points fairly comfortably on home soil.

McDermott’s prediction: Warrington by 12

Wigan Warriors v Hull Kingston Rovers (Friday, 8pm)

What a game this promises to be. The two best teams in the competition going for it in front of what will no doubt be a huge crowd.

The Warriors know they simply need to win to keep their hopes of finishing top alive.

And I see them edging a potential classic encounter by a narrow margin.

McDermott’s prediction: Wigan by 6

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (Saturday, 3pm)

There is a real buzz around Leeds right now following Brad Arthur’s decision to commit to the club for at least next season.

I spoke earlier this week about how important this impressive, intelligent Australian has become to the Rhinos.

And I see them going to Cas and taking the points to strengthen their push for a play-off spot.

McDermott’s prediction: Leeds by 10

Hull FC v Leigh Leopards (Saturday, 5.30pm)

The Black and Whites put Salford to the sword so easily last weekend in what was not a good look for our game.

Leigh will certainly pose a far sterner challenge, but I like what John Cartwright is doing on the west side of Hull.

I can see his men seeing off Leigh in a tight hard-fought encounter.

McDermott’s prediction: Hull FC by 8

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants (Sunday, 2.30pm)

Saints have been very impressive in recent weeks and they certainly were at Wakefield last Friday, running out emphatic 34-4 victors.

You would think they will have too much for a Giants side who are up and down and still struggling for consistency.

McDermott’s prediction: St Helens by 14

Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity (Sunday, 3pm)

Salford’s position appears increasingly perilous, as was seen by last week’s thumping defeat at Hull FC.

Wakey need to bounce back after being hammered at home by Saints last week, so this should be a comfortable away victory.

McDermott’s prediction: Wakefield by 30