After Round 20 of Super League was split over the past fortnight, it now returns in full this week with the customary six fixtures taking place.

The action kicks off on Thursday night with a huge clash between in-form Leigh Leopards and in-form Leeds Rhinos.

St Helens will aim to complete a hat-trick of wins over Wakefield Trinity when they travel to West Yorkshire, while Warrington Wolves host defending champions Wigan Warriors.

Legendary coach and BBC rugby league pundit John Kear gives Love Rugby League his tips for all six games.

Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos (Thursday, 8pm)

I think this round of fixtures is the most exciting for a number of weeks. And what a great game to start with.

This is a difficult one to call and Leigh are going for a fifth straight win.

But if this game gets into a really tight grind, I think Leeds are very well equipped for that and they might just nick it.

Leigh have had a tough period, the Rhinos have had a week off, and that could be a big factor.

Kear’s prediction: Leeds by two

Wakefield Trinity v St Helens (Friday, 8pm)

Wakefield are having a great season but Saints have been the team they haven’t really performed against yet this season.

They have played them twice and lost twice, so I’m pretty certain that Daryl Powell will be focused on getting a performance this week to prove they can compete against the very best.

This is a genuine four-pointer in the race for a play-off spot and I’m backing Trinity to edge it narrowly.

Kear’s prediction: Wakefield by six

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (Friday, 8pm)

This is a must-win for Warrington and I’d say must-win in bold, underlined and capital letters! It’s that big for them.

I thought they showed in their last performance that they have got some intensity back in their defence.

So I think they will challenge Wigan, but I can see the Warriors winning another tight one.

Kear’s prediction: Wigan by 4

Hull Kingston Rovers v Castleford Tigers (Saturday, 3pm)

Cas went to Hull KR earlier this season and gave them a really good game.

Plus the Tigers would have had their backsides kicked after that performance at St Helens last week.

They need a response, but I think Rovers will be too strong ahead of their huge clash at Wigan the following week.

Kear’s prediction: Hull KR by 14

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (Saturday, 5.30pm)

The thing with the Giants is that, when they have had a win, they have backed it up with an indifferent performance.

That’s their danger and I’m sure Luke Robinson will be keen to avoid that this weekend following their recent win at Hull FC.

If they do that, they will beat Catalans.

Kear’s prediction: Huddersfield by 8

Hull FC v Salford Red Devils (Sunday, 3pm)

How many points are the Black and Whites going to win by?

Salford have lost more players this week and you just don’t know what sort of team they will be able to field.

Certainly I cannot see past anything other than a big win for Hull FC.

Kear’s prediction: Hull FC by 28