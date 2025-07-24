Round 20 of Super League is split over this week and next with six fixtures to be played between July 24 and August 1.

First up on Thursday is an intriguing West Yorkshire derby between Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos as both sides look to continue their play-off push.

Defending champions Wigan Warriors will look to bounce back from their home defeat to Hull FC when they host Catalans Dragons while the Black and Whites face Huddersfield Giants at home.

Former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR scrum-half Craig Murdock, now a respected rugby league pundit for talkSPORT, gives Love Rugby League his tips for this week’s fixtures.

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos (Thursday, 8pm)

This is a huge game and a really tough one to call, but I’m going to back Wakey at home.

They produced such a great performance at Huddersfield Giants last Friday and showed what a good side they are.

Facing the Rhinos will represent a far sterner challenge and, while I don’t think there will be much in it, I’m just going to back Trinity to take the points. Just.

Murdock’s prediction: Wakefield by 2

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (Friday, 8pm)

Wigan have not quite been themselves in recent weeks, and they will be smarting after losing at home to Hull FC last time out.

But I see them producing a response against Catalans – and beating them quite comfortably.

The Warriors will be a wounded animal and I think the Dragons will face the backlash.

Murdock’s prediction: Wigan by 20

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants (Saturday, 3pm)

The race for the play-offs is well and truly on now and Hull FC go into this match on the back of two huge wins.

They beat Wakefield at home and then went to Wigan and turned them over comprehensively last weekend.

I can see John Cartwright’s men racking up a third straight win at home to Huddersfield this weekend – and in some style too.

Murdock’s prediction: Hull by 20