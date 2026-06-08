It’s been an historic weekend in Super League with a headline-grabbing game in the French capital of Paris – and some huge results back on this side of the Channel.

As the midway point in the season approaches, attendances are holding firm in Super League, with the crowd boom of recent seasons continuing.

Here’s how all seven games over Round 13 stacked up..

Leeds Rhinos 24-16 St Helens: 13,452

It’s the Rhinos who sit top of the billing this weekend despite a headline-grabbing game in Paris on Saturday. Leeds attracted almost 13,500 fans for their home clash with St Helens – with the crowd likely a little lower than what would usually be expected due to it being in the Thursday night slot.

Bradford Bulls 30-20 York Knights: 7,066

Bradford’s attendance have held pretty firm in terms of their home support throughout their return to Super League and while this was one of their lower numbers in 2026, it’s still a 7,000-plus number for their impressive win over York Knights that kept them in touch with the play-off places.

Castleford Tigers 14-24 Leigh Leopards: 7,742

The Tigers produced a good number by their usual standards as they hosted Leigh Leopards on Friday night. Almost 8,000 fans watched them go close against Leigh Leopards.

Warrington Wolves 12-4 Hull FC: 8,815

Warrington’s crowds have been strong throughout 2026 but this was one of the lower numbers they’ve registered. Under 9,000 for their home clash against Hull FC was the official figure.

Huddersfield Giants 16-36 Toulouse: TBC

At the time of writing, Huddersfield have not declared their crowd for their relocated home game against Toulouse in Dewsbury on Saturday afternoon.

Wakefield Trinity 26-24 Hull KR: 8,608

Perhaps the success of the weekend, certainly in terms of where Wakefield’s crowds have come from over the last two seasons. They pulled in one of the biggest attendance figures of the round as approaching 9,000 spectators watched them stun the reigning Super League and world champions, Hull KR. Things are on the up at Trinity!

Catalans Dragons 10-40 Wigan Warriors: 12,525

The final game of the round came in a very special location of Paris – and it was a fairly decent number all things being equal, with over 12,500 fans in the French capital to watch the historic clash between Catalans and Wigan at the Stade Jean-Bouin.