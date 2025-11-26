Super League’s Rivals Round will return over the Easter weekend in 2026 – with the three biggest derbies in the sport taking centre stage on a blockbuster Good Friday.

Easter will once again see the sport’s biggest rivals square off in spectacular fashion. In recent years, Good Friday has always featured the Hull derby as well as Wigan Warriors versus St Helens, and both of those two clashes remain in the same scheduling slot for 2026.

But they will also be joined by a huge West Yorkshire showdown between Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos, which will take place at Odsal Stadium on the same day. The two earlier derbies are likely to take place at 12:30pm and 3pm, as per usual – though kick-off times are yet to be confirmed.

There is an all-French affair over the weekend too, as Catalans Dragons host Toulouse Olympique in Perpignan with French rugby league bragging rights on the line.

Newly-promoted York’s allocated derby is an all-Yorkshire clash with Huddersfield Giants, with that game taking place at the LNER Stadium.

And there is also a big game between Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards taking place on the Saturday afternoon of Easter weekend.

Easter concludes with another monumental derby as Ryan Carr’s Castleford Tigers take on Wakefield Trinity, in the Australian’s first taste of another of rugby league’s big and historic rivalries. That will be played at Castleford’s OneBore Stadium on Sunday April 5.

The Rivals Round fixtures will be reversed later in the summer, with the corresponding fixtures all taking place on the same weekend.