Super League’s ‘Rivals Returns’ round has set a seasonal record for most fans in attendance across a set of fixtures – with Round 20 also the sixth-highest aggregate in the competition’s history.

A total of 83,615 supporters have attended the seven games over the course of the last few days, starting with almost 19,000 at the Hull derby on Thursday night and finishing with nearly 17,000 at Leeds’ win over Bradford on Sunday.

That means the round enters the record books for all the right reasons – and multiple reasons at that.

Super League sets season high for crowds

A total of 83,615 fans across the seven games is, by some distance, the highest of 2026 so far – beating the Easter weekend, which was the previous highest.

There were three huge crowds within that; the Hull derby and Wigan versus St Helens both pulled in nearly 18,000 fans across the space of the weekend.

And the Rhinos’ win over the Bulls was watched by 16,548.

Three clubs managed to set season highs on an individual front; Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and Toulouse, who had over 7,000 fans in attendance for the French derby against Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.

There were also over 9,000 at Leigh Leopards’ eye-catching win over Warrington Wolves, as well as 9,000-plus at Wakefield Trinity to see them beat Castleford Tigers.

Sixth-highest round in history

The round is also the sixth-highest in Super League’s entire history when it comes to aggregate attendance – though that is aided by there being an extra fixture this season compared to in recent years.

But it is still a strong number for the competition, which is making impressive strides on the attendance front once again at a crucial time – with a TV deal expected to be finalised in the coming fortnight.

Rhodri Jones, Managing Director of Rugby League Commercial, said: “Rivals Returns is exactly what Super League is all about – fierce local rivalries, brilliant atmospheres and unforgettable occasions.

“To welcome 83,615 fans across the weekend and record the highest attendance of the season is a fantastic achievement. To also become the sixth-highest attended round in Super League history is a testament to the work of our clubs, partners and everyone involved in creating experiences that fans want to be part of.

“We thank every supporter who came through the turnstiles and helped make it such a special weekend.”

It promises to be a compelling end to the regular season too. Leeds, Wigan and Wakefield are split by just a solitary win at the top with seven rounds remaining, while the battle for the play-offs looks like it will go right down to the wire too.

And it appears Super League is on the up – as fans wait to learn what the make-up of the broadcast deal will look like beyond this year.