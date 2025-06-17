Jack Smith will take charge of Friday night’s big Super League showdown between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos, which headlines Round 15 of the 2025 season.

The Saints and the Rhinos meet at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday with plenty on the line. Both sit inside the top five but while Leeds are looking to hunt down the competition’s top two, Paul Wellens’ side are looking to strengthen their place inside the top six.

Smith will be the man in the middle for the game, it has been confirmed – with the other five refereeing appointments also revealed.

Round 15 starts on Thursday evening as league leaders Hull KR travel to West Yorkshire to take on Castleford Tigers. That game will be officiated by senior referee Liam Moore live on Sky Sports.

Friday’s other game sees defending champions Wigan Warriors also head to West Yorkshire, as they take on Wakefield Trinity at the DIY Kitchens Stadium. Aaron Moore will be the man in the middle for that game, with Tom Grant the video referee.

On Saturday, James Vella will officiate the game between Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants, with Liam Rush heading to France to take charge of Catalans versus Leigh.

Round 15 concludes on Sunday afternoon as Salford Red Devils take on Hull FC. Tom Grant will be the match official for that game.

That means there is no Super League game for Chris Kendall this weekend.

Round 15 referee appointments

Castleford v Hull KR: Liam Moore

Wakefield v Wigan: Aaron Moore

St Helens v Leeds: Jack Smith

Warrington v Huddersfield: James Vella

Catalans v Leigh: Liam Rush

Salford v Hull FC: Tom Grant

