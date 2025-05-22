It’s Round 12 of the Super League season – with some blockbuster games taking centre stage over the coming days.

And for some supporters, the men appointed to the middle to take charge of the six games will be just as keenly felt.

With a Challenge Cup final dress rehearsal and some games which could go a long way towards deciding the race for the League Leader’s Shield and the scramble to make the play-offs, here’s who is taking charge of your team this weekend.

Leigh Leopards and Hull FC kick the round off on Thursday evening – and Tom Grant will be the man in the middle, with Jack Smith taking up video refereeing duties.

On Friday there are two more games, one on either side of the Pennines. Aaron Moore will be the match official for that aforementioned Wembley warm-up between Warrington Wolves and Hull KR, while Chris Kendall will officiate Huddersfield versus St Helens.

Ben Thaler and Marcus Griffiths will be the respective video referees.

On Saturday, Kendall will be in the box as video referee for Castleford’s West Yorkshire derby with Leeds, with Liam Rush’s first appearance of the weekend as the match official.

Jack Smith will make the trip to France with Wigan Warriors as the Super League champions take on Catalans Dragons, with Tom Grant the referee.

Then the two Liams will be in charge on Sunday at the DIY Kitchens Stadium. Liam Moore will referee Wakefield versus Salford, and Liam Rush will be the video referee.

Leigh Leopards v Hull FC

Referee: Tom Grant, video referee: Jack Smith

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR

Referee: Aaron Moore, video referee: Ben Thaler

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

Referee: Chris Kendall, video referee: Marcus Griffiths

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Referee: Liam Rush, video referee: Chris Kendall

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors

Referee: Jack Smith, video referee: Tom Grant

Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils

Referee: Liam Moore, video Referee: Liam Rush