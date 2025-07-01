The refereeing appointments for Round 17 of the Super League season have been revealed – with Chris Kendall to officiate the big game of the weekend.

Kendall will be the man in the middle on Sunday afternoon at Craven Park as league leaders Hull KR take on Leeds Rhinos in a clash that pits first against third in a mouthwatering tie.

One of Super League’s most experienced referees, Kendall has been given the standout match of the round as the Rhinos look to close ground on the competition’s top two.

All of the top four play each other this weekend, with Wigan Warriors travelling to Leigh Leopards on Friday evening for a bumper local derby at the Leigh Sports Village.

Like Leeds, Leigh can close the gap on the defending champions with a victory, and Jack Smith is the man in the middle for that game. Kendall will be the video referee for that contest.

Round 17 begins on Thursday night with a West Yorkshire derby between Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants. James Vella has been given that game.

Friday night sees Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves do battle with Liam Rush the match official while Liam Moore will be in the middle at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as Hull FC take on St Helens.

Tom Grant will be the referee for the Saturday evening tie between Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Aaron Moore, the man at the centre of the controversial call last weekend in the Castleford-Wigan game, has not been given a game for Round 17.

Super League refereeing appointments for Round 17

Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants: James Vella

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors: Jack Smith

Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves: Liam Rush

Hull FC v St Helens: Liam Moore

Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons: Tom Grant

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos: Chris Kendall

