Super League referee appointments as Chris Kendall handed Leeds-Wakefield derby

The refereeing appointments for the first half of Super League’s split Round 20 have been revealed – with Chris Kendall to officiate the big game of the weekend.

Kendall will be the man in the middle at Headingley on Thursday night as Leeds Rhinos host Wakefield Trinity in a West Yorkshire derby.

That game could see the Rhinos move up to third on the ladder, though a Trinity victory would see them at least temporarily move up into the top six.

There are only three games this weekend in Super League, with Round 20 split across two weeks in a first for the competition as half of the teams get a rest. The other half, those that play this week, aren’t in action next week.

This to compensate for the fact that there is no mid-season international break this year.

Reigning champions Wigan Warriors host Joel Tomkins’ Catalans Dragons at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, and Jack Smith has been handed the reins for that clash.

Elsewhere, Kendall will also be involved in Saturday afternoon’s tussle between Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants at the MKM Stadium. He takes up the video referee role for that all-Yorkshire affair, with Tom Grant chosen as the man with the whistle.

The appointments in full for this weekend’s three matches broken down game-by-game can be seen below…

Thursday: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (8pm)

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: N. Horton

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

Friday: Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (8pm)

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: G. Jones

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: T. Jones

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Saturday: Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants (3pm)

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: L. Bland

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: P. Marklove

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

