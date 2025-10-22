Jamaica have included five players from Super League clubs in their squad for this weekend’s vital Rugby League World Cup qualifier against France: including three that played for the Reggae Warriors in the last tournament.

Jamaica must win in Albi this weekend to book their place in next year’s tournament, though they face a huge task against a French side stacked with talent and with home advantage.

The squad selected by joint-coaches Rhys Lovegrove and Jy-mel Coleman is by no means as strong as it was when they made it to the tournament for real in 2022.

But there are still some familiar faces, as well as players from the Championship, League 1, amateur game and even from Australia’s lower grades.

The headline name is arguably Huddersfield Giants star Ashton Golding, who will once again represent the Reggae Warriors on the international stage. He is joined by club team-mate Kieran Rush, another from the 2022 squad.

Toulouse have AJ Wallace on duty, while fellow newly-promoted club York Knights have winger Ben Jones-Bishop in the squad. The other Super League representative is Wigan Warriors academy player Harlen Smith.

London Broncos’ Chris Ball is called up, along with another long-time Jamaica international in Halifax Panthers’ James Woodburn-Hall.

The Australian-based representation comes in the shape of former Siddal star Keenan Ramsden, who plays for Mullumbimby Giants, and Jamin Williams, who plays for St Mary’s.

The game kicks off in Albi at 3:30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Jamaica squad: Jordan Andrade (Rochdale), Chris Ball (London), Isaac Coleman (East Leeds), Ashton Golding (Huddersfield), Delaine Gittens-Bedward (Barrow) Josh Hudson-Lett (Bedford Tigers), Ben Jones-Bishop (York Knights), Jimmy Morgan (Hunslet ARLFC), Jack Rampton (unattached), Keenan Ramsden (Mullumbimby Giants), Kieran Rush (Huddersfield Giants), Leo Skerrett-Evans (Keighley), Harlen Smith (Wigan Warriors), Dec Tomlinson (Dewsbury Rams), Keenan Tomlinson (Dewsbury Rams), AJ Wallace (Toulouse), Jamin Williams (St Mary’s), James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax Panthers).