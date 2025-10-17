Places in Super League for the 2027 season will be decided by the IMG gradings system as things stand after York Knights and Toulouse were admitting to the competition for 2026.

The Knights and Toulouse were given the green light to expand the competition to 14 teams next year, after Bradford Bulls secured 10th spot in the IMG gradings on Thursday, replacing Salford Red Devils in the 12-team line-up for this season’s competition.

There had been no confirmation about what the plans beyond this season looked like: until now. Sutton, who was part of the panel that ratified York and Toulouse’s inclusion into the top-flight, spoke to the media on Friday and confirmed that as things stand, there are no planned changes to the formation for promotion and relegation.

That means that the gradings is set to select the top 14 clubs this time next year – though Sutton admitted later that such a format will still need to be ratified later this year.

“The intent is that there will not be panels every year to select the teams in Super League,” he said. “Under the existing system, gradings will decide the top 14 as it has done with the top 12.”

Council will meet at the end of this season to formally ratify that decision, and while it has not been suggested at this stage there will be changes, there could still be alterations should the strategic review group decide otherwise.

However, clubs in Super League believe that they will be subjected to the gradings again to decide who makes the cut for Super League in 2027.

Sutton admitted there was consideration given as to whether or not Super League could stay at 12 teams but in the end, York and Toulouse stood out.

He said: “The key question we visited early on was 12 or 14. It was never set in stone that it would go to 14. There had to be two applicants that the panel thought was of a sufficient standard so it was a key consideration from the very beginning.”