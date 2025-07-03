Round 17 of Super League takes place this week with a couple of mouthwatering clashes involving Wigan Warriors and leaders Hull Kingston Rovers.

Matt Peet’s defending champions head across the borough of Wigan to take on Leigh Leopards on Friday night in a huge clash.

On Sunday, table-topping Rovers host upwardly mobile Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos.

Here, former Rhinos women’s player and current Sky Sports pundit Courtney Winfield-Hill gives Love Rugby League her predictions for the six matches.

Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants (Thursday, 8pm)

This looks set to be a tightly-contested West Yorkshire derby between two sides at the lower reaches of Super League.

Both teams have shown some real signs of improvement in recent weeks, though, and I think Cas can edge this one.

Winfield-Hill predicts: Castleford by 8

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors (Friday, 8pm)

Wigan have not been at their expansive, free-flowing best in recent games but the reservoir of talent in their squad runs deep.

Leigh will be up for this one – big time – but I think the champions can go there and come away with a derby win.

Winfield-Hill predicts: Wigan by 10

Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves (Friday, 8pm)

Salford’s plight has been awful to watch unfold this season and it’s difficult to see them not finishing bottom as things stand.

Warrington got a badly-needed win over Hull FC last week and should put plenty of points on the Red Devils to win comfortably.

Winfield-Hill predicts: Warrington by 28

Hull FC v St Helens (Saturday, 3pm)

Much was made of Saints’ supposed struggles earlier this season, but look at the Super League table.

They are fifth – just two points behind Leeds Rhinos in third – and are good enough to go to Hull FC and win. And win well.

Winfield-Hill predicts: Saints by 16

Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons (Saturday, 5.30pm)

This is a huge game in terms of the race for a play-off sport – Catalans just about kept their hopes alive by beating Huddersfield last weekend.

But Wakey are a real force under Daryl Powell and I think they win this one by a couple of scores.

Winfield-Hill predicts: Wakefield by 12

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leeds Rhinos (Sunday, 3pm)

This is the game of the weekend as leaders Hull KR host the third-placed Rhinos.

Leeds are definitely a coming force under Brad Arthur, as their recent form suggests, but Rovers have lost only once all year and I can see them edging this one. Just.