Round 13 of Super League takes place this week and includes some intriguing fixtures ahead of next Saturday’s Challenge Cup final between Hull Kingston Rovers and Warrington Wolves.

Willie Peters’ Super League leaders host resurgent St Helens on Friday while Sam Burgess’ Wolves take on Castleford Tigers, also at home.

Saturday teatime sees a mouthwatering derby between Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity as Daryl Powell’s men look to win at Headingley for the second time this season.

Here, Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells casts his eye over the six games and makes some bold predictions for Love Rugby League.

Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards (Thursday, 8pm)

Only Salford Red Devils’ whopping points difference is keeping Huddersfield Giants off the foot of the table.

Luke Robinson’s men have just one win from 12 games and I see Leigh having more than enough class to go there and win fairly comfortably.

Wells’ prediction: Leigh by 16

Hull Kingston Rovers v St Helens (Friday, 8pm)

The Robins have promised to do things differently this time around, so despite being one week out from the Challenge Cup Final, I expect them to field a strong line up, limited to one or two tactical changes to guard against potential points-based disciplinary issues.

Saints head to East Yorkshire on the back of two thumping wins – but I can see Rovers just about edging this one in their final game before heading to Wembley.

Wells’ prediction: Hull KR by 2

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors (Friday, 8pm)

Wigan Warriors are well-oiled machine and they appear ripe to rack up another big away win this week.

Matt Peet’s men won 48-0 in the south of France last weekend, so they should have no problems accounting for a Salford side who remain in turmoil.

Wells’ prediction: Wigan by 40

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers (Friday, 8pm)

Warrington go into this game on the back of two successive Super League defeats which have seen them concede 71 points.

They will have one eye on Hull KR and Wembley next weekend – and have well-documented injury problems – so I think Castleford have it in them to produce a dogged display and snatch a narrow win.

Wells’ prediction: Castleford by 2

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (Saturday, 4.30pm)

Wakefield go to Headingley with confidence flooding through their veins after putting 72 points on Salford last weekend.

The Rhinos are undeniably resurgent, but I see Trinity being good enough to go there and win for the second time this season.

Wells’ prediction: Wakefield by 2

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Catalans remain in a state of flux following the departure of Steve McNamara and last week’s 48-0 home defeat to Wigan was a sobering reminder of the task ahead there.

But Hull FC won in Perpignan on the opening night of the season and I can see them taking the spoils again this weekend.