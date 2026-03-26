Super League predictions: Hull KR to win as Leeds bounce back in Round 6

Super League continues at a pace – with Round 6 promising to deliver entertainment and intrigue aplenty given the fixtures which lie in wait.

The promoted teams again all have the opportunity to make big statements, with two heading on the road.

Elsewhere, there are some big clubs in need of a result to start changing their fortunes ahead of Easter.

Here’s how we think all seven Super League matches are going to play out over the weekend…

Castleford Tigers v Bradford Bulls

It can’t possibly be as bad for Cas here as it was last weekend at Warrington. We think there’ll be some sort of response to that diabolical showing, but it’s Bradford we’re tipping here. You’d have labelled that an upset ahead of the season starting, but now we’re not so sure it fits that category!

Prediction: Bradford by 8

Hull KR v St Helens

Saints had their game at Toulouse won by half-time last weekend, but tailed off in the second half. Hull KR are in desperate need of a morale-boosting win, and we think they’ll get it here, inspired by a long-awaited return to Craven Park. If we’re wrong, it’ll be a big statement from Paul Rowley’s side heading into Good Friday.

Prediction: Hull KR by 10

York Knights v Wakefield Trinity

York have been more than competitive so far this season, but we’re just left wondering what last week’s gargantuan effort at Wigan has taken out of them. Wakefield have plenty to improve upon from last week’s victory against Leigh, and we think they’ll have enough to get the job done here: albeit by a tight margin.

Prediction: Wakefield by 6

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

You can change a coach, but it doesn’t change everything overnight. Huddersfield can’t expect Luke Robinson’s departure to signal a miraculous turnaround, and there could well be the perfect storm for Wigan to cruise away from them comfortably. In fact, we’d be very surprised if that didn’t happen.

Prediction: Wigan by 32

Leigh Leopards v Toulouse Olympique

Leigh are still doing it tough on the injury front, but there appears to be brighter days ahead. A victory here would set them up nicely for players to start returning in the next few weeks, and we think they will just get the better of Toulouse in what should be a nip-and-tuck contest. Olympique will fancy their chances though, and so they should given their displays thus far in 2026.

Prediction: Leigh by 2

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Plenty of games this weekend were pretty hard to call for us, and this is another. We’ve been impressed with Catalans so far this season and they’ve flown under the radar, but we can’t look past a Hull FC side that will be buoyed immensely by last weekend’s win over Leeds. Another tight one for us, the Black and Whites just edge it on home soil.

Prediction: Hull FC by 4

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves

Brad Arthur has laid into his Leeds side in each of the last two weeks, and rightly so, but you struggle to see there not being a vast improvement back at Headingley on Sunday. This game sees Super League officially celebrate turning 30, and we think there’s a cracker in store, with Warrington set to more than play their part having enjoyed success aplenty so far this year.

It is the Rhinos we’re edging the way of, but this is most definitely a chance for Wire to come and record a statement win early in the year.

Prediction: Leeds by 10