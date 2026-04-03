Super League’s Rivals Round is here and with it, the fiercest games the competition has to offer will take place this week.

Bragging rights, and league points are on the line. If ever there is a week not to lose, this is it.

Here’s how we’re tipping all seven Super League fixtures to play out this weekend.

Hull KR v Hull FC

Let’s not get into the biggest derby debate now, but there’s no doubting it’s a big game. Both clubs have found some form after shaky starts but it’s hard to look past the Robins on home soil, especially after thumping St Helens last time out. They’ll be too much for the Black and Whites.

Prediction: Hull KR by 16

St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Both teams go into this game with a point to prove after dismal performances last time out. Both will be reeling, and it should certainly make for a fiery display. Wigan still have to convince everyone they can go without Field and French, but Saints have so many out, how can you logically back them?

Prediction: Wigan by 20

Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos

It’s back! How we have missed this fixture. The Bulls have done well since coming back into the competition and will be well up for this one in front of what will be an expectant crowd. But, would you back them to beat Leeds? They’ve been shaky recently were back at it against Warrington, and you’d be a fool to go against Brad Arthur’s side here.

Prediction: Leeds by 14

Huddersfield Giants v York Knights

A chance of coach certainly had an impact on Huddersfield Giants last week and after a stunning win over Wigan, plus more key men like Adam Swift back, they’ll be confident here. Don’t write off York, who have started the season well and continue to impress themselves. But we’re backing the Giants to go back-to-back.

Prediction: Huddersfield by 4

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards

Leigh are still doing it tough on the injury front, but there win over Toulouse last time should give them some confidence and feel-good factor in the camp. Warrington’s resolve will be tested after tasting defeat for the first time last weekend, but you have to say that they look made of sterner stuff this year, and with that, they get the nod from us.

Prediction: Warrington by 10

Catalans Dragons v Toulouse Olympique

The battle of the French is an intriguing one. Catalans have been painfully inconsistent, while Toulouse are on a run of defeats right now. It is, in many ways, the hardest game of the weekend to predict. For some reason, we have a feeling Toulouse will pip this one, but with the Dragons, you never know.

Prediction: Toulouse by 2

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

It was a massive win for Castleford Tigers last time out, a performance and result they needed. That will give them some confidence and the expected return of Alex Mellor will help them out sizably too. But Wakefield have found form, look to be improving by the week and have to be favourites here. It will be tight, but Daryl Powell’s men should sneak this one.

Prediction: Wakefield by 7