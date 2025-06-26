Round 16 of Super League has thrown up several mouthwatering fixtures as leaders Hull Kingston Rovers host a Wakefield Trinity side who turned over champions Wigan Warriors last week.

Trinity should head to East Hull in confident mood, while Leeds Rhinos will look for an immediate response after their five-game winning run was ended at St Helens.

Warrington Wolves’ home clash with Hull FC has taken on added importance following their recent slump and Wigan are back in West Yorkshire to take on Castleford Tigers.

Former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR scrum-half Craig Murdock, now a respected rugby league pundit for talkSPORT, gives Love Rugby League his expert predictions for all six games.

Hull Kingston Rovers v Wakefield Trinity (Friday, 8pm)

Wakey are doing well and have just been on the wrong side of the scoreboard a few times.

They got over the line against Wigan last week but Hull KR is the toughest place in the competition to go right now.

I expect Rovers to rack up another win to strengthen their position at the Super League summit.

Murdock’s prediction: Hull KR by 10

Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards (Friday, 8pm)

I’m doing this game for talkSPORT on Friday and am really looking forward to going to Headingley.

Leeds is a tough place to go and, with a big partisan crowd behind them on Friday night, I think they will bounce back from their defeat at St Helens.

Murdock’s prediction: Leeds by six

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Huddersfield Giants are playing really well. They won at Warrington and should have beaten Wigan the week before.

Catalans are better with Sam Tomkins in the side and I think they may just sneak this one – but it will be tight.

Murdock’s prediction: Catalans by four

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Warrington have fallen off a cliff since Wembley, haven’t they?

They have had two bad performances and they absolutely do need a win.

Hull FC weren’t brilliant against Salford last week, but I think they may just pilfer the points in this one.

Murdock’s prediction: Hull FC by two

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors (Saturday, 8pm)

Wigan haven’t been great in the past couple of weeks.

They should have lost to Huddersfield and then got turned over at Wakefield last Friday.

But I think they will get it right this week and beat Cas fairly comfortably.

Murdock’s prediction: Wigan by 20

St Helens v Salford Red Devils (Sunday, 3pm)

Saints will win this one comfortably. Salford are trying hard, but they just haven’t got the numbers out there, so I can only see this going one way.

Murdock’s prediction: St Helens by 40