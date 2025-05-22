Round 12 of Super League takes places this week with the halfway point in the regular season fast approaching.

A number of intriguing clashes take place, with Warrington Wolves hosting Hull Kingston Rovers on Friday in a dress rehearsal of next month’s Challenge Cup final.

There is also a big West Yorkshire derby between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos on Saturday afternoon while later that day Catalans Dragons host champions Wigan Warriors.

Former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR scrum-half Craig Murdock, now a respected pundit with talkSPORT, gives Love Rugby League his predictions for the six games.

Leigh Leopards v Hull FC (Thursday, 8pm)

Hull FC are doing it a bit tough at the moment.

They’re having a dig, but I see Leigh edging this one on home soil.

Murdock’s prediction: Leigh by 6

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (Friday, 8pm)

I’m sure this is one Huddersfield are targeting, but Saints will be buzzing after hammering Catalans last week.

It was a victory that the whole club needed and, with that confidence behind in them, I think they will kick on now and win again.

Murdock’s prediction: St Helens by 10

Warrington Wolves v Hull Kingston Rovers (Friday, 8pm)

This is an intriguing encounter ahead of next month’s Challenge Cup final, which is already coming into sharp focus.

I think Hull KR will put Warrington to the sword and win convincingly because their squad is so strong and they have great depth.

Murdock’s prediction: Hull KR by 14

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (Saturday, 2.30pm)

I think Leeds are a very strong outfit and have started to be hard to beat.

They found a way to win against Hull FC last week and that’s always a good benchmark of a really good side.

I see the Rhinos winning fairly comfortably in this big West Yorkshire derby.

Murdock’s prediction: Leeds by 12

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Catalans go into this match on the back of major upheaval surrounding Steve McNamara’s position as head coach.

They’re a big club who spend a lot of money and their results this season have not been good enough.

Wigan have got players who can turn it on and I see that being the difference here.

Murdock’s prediction: Wigan by 8

Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils (Saturday, 3pm)

It’s really tough for Salford because their very existence is seemingly hanging by a thread.

Wakefield are buzzing after putting 40 points on Warrington last Sunday, so I can see them doing even greater damage this week.

Murdock’s prediction: Wakefield by 36