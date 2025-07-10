Round 18 of Super League takes place this week with a number of intriguing fixtures in store.

In-form Leeds Rhinos will look to avenge their recent defeat at St Helens when they host Paul Wellens’ men at Headingley on Friday night.

Hull Kingston Rovers, beaten for only the second time last week after the Rhinos turned them over at Craven Park, face a tough trip to Leigh Leopards.

Wigan Warriors host Huddersfield Giants in what promises to be a hugely emotional occasion as special tributes are paid to recently-knighted club legend Sir Billy Boston.

Here, iconic former Wigan and Great Britain winger Martin Offiah casts his eye over the six fixtures for Love Rugby League and gives his predictions.

Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity (Thursday, 8pm)

Hull FC have now not won at home for almost a year and, while that run has to end at some point, I’m not sure this week will be it.

Wakey are decent on the road and will be full of confidence after stuffing Catalans last week.

Offiah’s prediction: Wakefield by 6

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (Friday, 8pm)

This is a huge clash between two Super League heavyweights.

The Rhinos have a poor recent record against Saints, who have won on their last six trips to Headingley.

But Brad Arthur is working his magic with Leeds and I think they can just about edge a tight game.

Prediction: Leeds by 4

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants (Friday, 8pm)

It’s going to be a very special night at the Brick Community Stadium as tributes are paid to the great Sir Billy Boston following his recent knighthood.

Billy is a Wigan great, a rugby league legend, and icon of the sport.

I think Matt Peet’s men will do him proud by beating a Huddersfield side who are no mugs – as they proved by winning well at Castleford last week.

Prediction: Wigan by 16

Leigh Leopards v Hull Kingston Rovers (Saturday, 3pm)

This is arguably the fixture of the round and should be an absolute belter.

Leigh ground out a huge win last week after beating Wigan Warriors and they now face a wounded animal in Hull KR.

The Robins will be smarting after being done by Leeds on their own turf but, without Mikey Lewis, I think Leigh could claim another huge scalp.

Prediction: Leigh by 7

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves (Saturday, 6pm)

Catalans have been fairly awful for a number of weeks now and were absolutely dreadful at Wakefield last Saturday.

Warrington have hardly been a picture of consistency themselves, but I think they have quality and the pace in their team to go to Perpignan and win.

Prediction: Warrington by 12

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers (Sunday, 3pm)

Amid the constant doom and gloom at Salford, there appears to have been a few shafts of sunlight.

They gave Warrington a good game last week and were certainly competitive, but I still think Cas will be too strong on Sunday.

The Tigers need a performance after last week’s home defeat to Huddersfield cost Danny McGuire his job.

Prediction: Castleford by 18