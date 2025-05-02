Super League heads back to Newcastle for the 2025 Magic Weekend with six huge games in store.

Newcastle United’s iconic St James’ Park hosts an entire round of fixtures with St Helens’ clash with Leeds Rhinos taking top billing on Saturday.

Sunday sees title rivals Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves face off in another heavyweight contest before the final game features a mouthwatering West Yorkshire derby between Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity.

Here, Leeds Rhinos women’s captain and media pundit Caitlin Beevers casts her eye over the Magic schedule for Love Rugby League.

Leigh Leopards vs Catalans Dragons

Leigh Leopards have gone under the radar to a certain extent this season – but just look at the Super League table.

They lie third heading into this Magic Weekend fixture and I see them edging out Catalans on Saturday.

Beevers’ prediction: Leigh to win 24-18

Hull Kingston Rovers vs Salford Red Devils

Hull KR have been largely unstoppable this season and have still lost only once in Super League.

Salford remain a club in turmoil, so I see this game going one way and Willie Peters’ men should rack up a comfortable win.

Beevers’ prediction: Hull KR to win 52-4

St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos

This is the headline fixture of the opening day of the Magic Weekend between two clubs who have won so many Super League titles.

Saints have wobbled a bit at times this season and I can just see Leeds sneaking this one by a very narrow margin.

Beevers’ prediction: Leeds to win 22-20

Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC

The Giants have been struggling badly with injuries in recent weeks and still have not picked up a single point this season.

Hull FC need to bounce back after being comprehensively beaten at home by Wigan – and I think they will rack up a big win here.

Beevers’ prediction: Hull FC to win 32-6

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves

This is arguably the biggest game of the weekend in terms of two teams with genuine title aspirations.

Wigan purred ominously at Hull FC last Sunday and, with the likes of French and Field firing, they should have too much quality for a Warrington side missing some key protagonists.

Beevers’ prediction: Wigan to win 28-18

Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity

Cas Tigers picked up a big win at Huddersfield Giants last Saturday but they were edged out by Wakey when they met at Easter.

And I see Daryl Powell’s men being too strong in this one as well.

Beevers’ prediction: Wakefield to win 28-10