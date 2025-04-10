Super League predictions: Huge Hull KR upset and big Leigh loss among Courtney Winfield-Hill’s tips
Round 7 of Super League sees a number of intriguing battles with leaders Hull Kingston Rovers hosting defending champions Wigan Warriors.
Another mouthwatering clash sees Warrington Wolves host much-improved Hull FC as the Black and Whites bid to bounce back from their Challenge Cup defeat against the Robins.
Here, former Leeds Rhinos and England women’s star Courtney Winfield-Hill gives Love Rugby League her tips for the games.
Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (Thursday, 8pm)
There is still plenty of upheaval going on behind the scenes at Salford and the loss of Kallum Watkins to Leeds was another blow.
I think the Rhinos, who won there comfortably earlier this season, will do so again on Thursday night.
Winfield-Hill’s prediction: Leeds by 18
Hull Kingston Rovers v Wigan Warriors (Friday, 8pm)
This could be the game of the season so far with Hull KR having won every match in 2025.
Wigan being Wigan, though, have a proven track record of performing in these kind of games and I think they nick this one. Just.
Winfield-Hill’s prediction: Wigan by 4
St Helens v Wakefield Trinity (Friday, 8pm)
Going out of the Challenge Cup at Warrington last weekend was a big blow for Saints, who must now focus on trying to get to Old Trafford.
You have to admire what Wakey have done this year, especially away from home, but I think the hosts win this fairly comfortably.
Winfield-Hill’s prediction: St Helens by 14
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (Saturday, 5.30pm)
Turning St Helens over in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals will have poured confidence into Sam Burgess’ men.
Hull FC are making great progress under John Cartwright, but for me the Wire take the points on home soil.
Winfield-Hill’s prediction: Warrington by 12
Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards (Saturday, 8pm)
This is a very tough one to call, but Cas have had a week off and that could prove crucial against a Leigh side who won at Wakey in the Cup last Friday.
The Tigers need a result and I’m backing to scrap their way to a tight, tense victory on Saturday night at the Jungle.
Winfield-Hill’s prediction: Castleford by 2
Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (Sunday, 3pm)
The Giants are the only side in Super League yet to pick up a point this season.
They are rock-bottom of the table and I think Catalans will have too much quality for them on Sunday.
Winfield-Hill’s prediction: Catalans by 8