Round 7 of Super League sees a number of intriguing battles with leaders Hull Kingston Rovers hosting defending champions Wigan Warriors.

Another mouthwatering clash sees Warrington Wolves host much-improved Hull FC as the Black and Whites bid to bounce back from their Challenge Cup defeat against the Robins.

Here, former Leeds Rhinos and England women’s star Courtney Winfield-Hill gives Love Rugby League her tips for the games.

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (Thursday, 8pm)

There is still plenty of upheaval going on behind the scenes at Salford and the loss of Kallum Watkins to Leeds was another blow.

I think the Rhinos, who won there comfortably earlier this season, will do so again on Thursday night.

Winfield-Hill’s prediction: Leeds by 18

Hull Kingston Rovers v Wigan Warriors (Friday, 8pm)

This could be the game of the season so far with Hull KR having won every match in 2025.

Wigan being Wigan, though, have a proven track record of performing in these kind of games and I think they nick this one. Just.

Winfield-Hill’s prediction: Wigan by 4

St Helens v Wakefield Trinity (Friday, 8pm)

Going out of the Challenge Cup at Warrington last weekend was a big blow for Saints, who must now focus on trying to get to Old Trafford.

You have to admire what Wakey have done this year, especially away from home, but I think the hosts win this fairly comfortably.

Winfield-Hill’s prediction: St Helens by 14

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Turning St Helens over in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals will have poured confidence into Sam Burgess’ men.

Hull FC are making great progress under John Cartwright, but for me the Wire take the points on home soil.

Winfield-Hill’s prediction: Warrington by 12

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards (Saturday, 8pm)

This is a very tough one to call, but Cas have had a week off and that could prove crucial against a Leigh side who won at Wakey in the Cup last Friday.

The Tigers need a result and I’m backing to scrap their way to a tight, tense victory on Saturday night at the Jungle.

Winfield-Hill’s prediction: Castleford by 2

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (Sunday, 3pm)

The Giants are the only side in Super League yet to pick up a point this season.

They are rock-bottom of the table and I think Catalans will have too much quality for them on Sunday.

Winfield-Hill’s prediction: Catalans by 8