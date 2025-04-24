This week’s fixture list has thrown up some intriguing clashes with Warrington Wolves hosting rivals St Helens in a potential classic.

Leaders Hull Kingston Rovers will test Leeds Rhinos’ mettle when they travel to Headingley while champions Wigan Warriors face a potentially tricky trip to Hull FC.

Former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR player Craig Murdock casts his eye over the six games and gives Love Rugby League his predictions .

Warrington Wolves v St Helens (Thursday, 8pm)

These are often tight games and obviously Warrington recently knocked Saints out of the Challenge Cup.

But I think Paul Wellens’ men will just edge this one.

Murdock’s prediction: St Helens by 6

Leeds Rhinos v Hull Kingston Rovers (Friday, 8pm)

Leeds are making steady progress under Brad Arthur but for me the Robins are a class above and will go to Headingley and win.

Murdock’s prediction: Hull KR by 10

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers (Saturday, 3pm)

The Giants are without a point this season and will have to stop the rot at some point.

But I see Cas Tigers having enough to edge out a Huddersfield side who are absolutely decimated by injuries.

Murdock’s prediction: Castleford by 8

Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Catalans are strong at home but Wakey are a tough team and have been great on their travels this year.

With their first home victory of the campaign now secured, I fancy Trinity to go to Perpignan and nick a win.

Murdock’s prediction: Wakefield by 6

Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Salford remain mired in off-field problems which continue to affect them on the field with the players they can choose from.

I can only see a Leigh victory in this one.

Murdock’s prediction: Leigh by 16

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (Sunday, 3pm)

Once again, I’m tipping an away win, and I don’t think I’ve predicted every team to win away in a round of Super League fixtures!

But I sense the champions are finding their groove again and I fancy them to go to the MKM Stadium and win again.

Murdock’s prediction: Wigan by 10