Super League predictions: Craig Murdock’s tips including two HUGE upsets

Ross Heppenstall
Super League Predictions R9

Who comes out on top in this weekend's Super League?

This week’s fixture list has thrown up some intriguing clashes with Warrington Wolves hosting rivals St Helens in a potential classic.

Leaders Hull Kingston Rovers will test Leeds Rhinos’ mettle when they travel to Headingley while champions Wigan Warriors face a potentially tricky trip to Hull FC.

Former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR player Craig Murdock casts his eye over the six games and gives Love Rugby League his predictions.

Warrington Wolves v St Helens (Thursday, 8pm)

These are often tight games and obviously Warrington recently knocked Saints out of the Challenge Cup.

But I think Paul Wellens’ men will just edge this one.

Murdock’s prediction: St Helens by 6

Leeds Rhinos v Hull Kingston Rovers (Friday, 8pm)

Leeds are making steady progress under Brad Arthur but for me the Robins are a class above and will go to Headingley and win.

Murdock’s prediction: Hull KR by 10

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers (Saturday, 3pm)

The Giants are without a point this season and will have to stop the rot at some point.

But I see Cas Tigers having enough to edge out a Huddersfield side who are absolutely decimated by injuries.

Murdock’s prediction: Castleford by 8

Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Catalans are strong at home but Wakey are a tough team and have been great on their travels this year.

With their first home victory of the campaign now secured, I fancy Trinity to go to Perpignan and nick a win.

Murdock’s prediction: Wakefield by 6

Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Salford remain mired in off-field problems which continue to affect them on the field with the players they can choose from.

I can only see a Leigh victory in this one.

Murdock’s prediction: Leigh by 16

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (Sunday, 3pm)

Once again, I’m tipping an away win, and I don’t think I’ve predicted every team to win away in a round of Super League fixtures!

But I sense the champions are finding their groove again and I fancy them to go to the MKM Stadium and win again.

Murdock’s prediction: Wigan by 10

