Super League is back this week and what a round of fixtures it promises to be.

Pointless Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants face off on Thursday night before a mouthwatering derby between St Helens and Warrington Wolves on Friday.

Wigan Warriors will be a wounded animal when they travel to Leeds Rhinos on Saturday teatime, while leaders Hull Kingston Rovers host high-flying Leigh Leopards on Sunday.

Here, former Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR player, and current talkSPORT pundit, Craig Murdock gives Love Rugby League his predictions for the six games.

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants (Thursday, 8pm)

I think this could be one of several close-fought encounters this week.

But there remains so much uncertainty at Salford and for me the Giants take the points here – by one score.

Murdock’s prediction: Huddersfield by 6

St Helens v Warrington Wolves (Friday, 8pm)

This is always a fantastic match-up and both sides will be looking to prove their pedigree in a heavyweight derby clash.

By and large, Saints have been quietly impressive this season and I can see them taking the spoils here.

Murdock’s prediction: St Helens by 10

Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC (Friday, 8pm)

Both these sides will be buzzing after impressive away wins in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

You have to admire what Daryl Powell and John Cartwright are doing – for me Wakey emerge victorious in this one.

Murdock’s prediction: Wakefield by 6

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons (Saturday, 3pm)

Catalans have not hit top gear yet this season – that is probably an understatement after three losses from their opening four Super League games.

But I think they should enough to see off a Castleford side who have just that solitary win over Salford to their name so far.

Murdock’s prediction: Catalans by 12

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Losing at home to Hull FC last week was obviously a major upset and will have hurt Wigan.

Neverthless, going to Headingley to face Leeds is a great way to return to winning ways and I think they will do that.

Murdock’s prediction: Wigan by 14

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Leopards (Sunday, 3pm)

This is a fascinating contest between two sides with genuine title aspirations this year.

Rovers are top after four straight wins, while Leigh are a point behind in second, but home advantage should see the Robins extend their 100% start.

Murdock’s prediction: Hull KR by 8