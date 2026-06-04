After the break for the Challenge Cup final last weekend, Super League returns with a blockbuster round of fixtures.

The headline fixture is Wigan’s trip to Paris to take on Catalans Dragons but away from that, there are a heap of intriguing games that are very tough to call.

Here’s how we see them playing out..

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Round 13 begins with a battle of two teams currently joint-top of the competition – but who have very contrasting fortunes of late.

Leeds hammered Huddersfield in the game before the break while the Saints were utterly abject against Castleford. However, the Saints haven’t lost to the Rhinos at Headingley since 2017 – and they have the chance to extend that run here.

However, we think Leeds will finally end that long wait for a home win over one of their great rivals.

Prediction: Leeds by 10

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards

Three games on Friday, including an intriguing game between two sides who have picked their form massively of late. After a sluggish start, Leigh are making a real push for the play-offs as the midway point in the season approaches.

But they face a Castleford side with three wins in their last four and who are also on the up. Who wins? It’ll be tight, one of the closest of the weekend.. and we’re just going with home advantage!

Prediction: Castleford by 2

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

While Castleford v Leigh is tough to call.. Warrington’s clash with Hull FC may not be.

The Black and Whites are not playing well and right now, a trip across the Pennines to face the Wire is up there with the toughest in Super League. This one should be fairly straightforward.

Prediction: Warrington by 20

Bradford Bulls v York Knights

Two of the three promoted teams meet on Friday night at Odsal Stadium. The Bulls and the Knights are largely under minimal pressure so far in 2026 but this feels like a game that really matters for both.

Bradford have definitely been better at home as opposed to away and while York are getting a few bodies back, the Bulls are too. It should be a home win.

Prediction: Bradford by 8

Huddersfield Giants v Toulouse

The bottom two meet in West Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon as Huddersfield Giants host Toulouse in a game that will mean lots for both teams at Dewsbury.

The Giants feel like a team under huge pressure, not least when a game like this rolls around. They simply have to beat the French side to lift some of the gloom around the club at present.

Will they? It’ll be tough.. but we’re backing Toulouse.

Prediction: Toulouse by 4

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR

One of the standout games of the weekend is in West Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon as Daryl Powell’s Wakefield look to make a huge statement over their title credentials against the team currently in possession of the trophy.

Hull KR will be in a real mood to respond after the disappointment of their loss against Wigan Warriors at Wembley last weekend at Wembley.

Games against Wakefield are by no means easy ones these days, but we’re tipping the Robins to come through a cracker.

Prediction: Hull KR by 6

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors

The marquee attraction in Round 13 is Wigan Warriors’ trip to Paris to take on Catalans Dragons to mark the 30th anniversary of Super League launching in Paris.

It will be a fantastic occasion – and Love Rugby League will be there all weekend to bring you the action! – and it could end up being a great game.

But right now, as proven at Wembley last week, Wigan are likely just going to be too good for Les Dracs.

Prediction: Wigan by 12