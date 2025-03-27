Round six of Super League takes place this week with a number of mouthwatering fixtures in store.

There are a couple of heavyweight clashes with Sam Burgess’ Warrington hosting a Leeds Rhinos side who turned champions Wigan over last weekend.

On Saturday, Catalans Dragons will look to move up the table with a home win over St Helens.

Here, former Salford, Huddersfield and Catalans winger Jodie Broughton gives Love Rugby League his predictions for each game.

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC (Thursday, 8pm)

The Hull derby aside, this is the closest away trip that Hull FC have and it’s a good one for a Thursday night game live on Sky.

Cas will have a dig, but I fancy the Black and Whites to maintain their recent momentum by winning again.

Broughton’s prediction: Hull FC by 8

Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity (Friday, 8pm)

Wakey are playing well and always seem to be in every game, so I fancy them to go to Leigh and win.

It will be tight, but Trinity are a good side and have actually been better away from home so far this year.

Broughton’s prediction: Wakefield by 6

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos (Friday, 8pm)

Both these sides go into Friday’s game on the back of big wins last weekend, but I don’t think Leeds will back it up as well as Warrington.

I believe the Wolves will edge this one and, with Marc Sneyd and George Williams in the halves together, the Rhinos could really struggle.

Broughton’s prediction: Warrington by 10

Catalans Dragons v St Helens (Saturday, 5.30pm)

I’m going to go with my heart with this one, and not my head, because obviously Catalans are one of my former clubs.

The weather is getting a bit warmer and visiting teams traditionally struggle in Perpignan, so I’m backing the Dragons to emerge victorious.

Broughton’s prediction: Catalans by 14

Huddersfield Giants v Hull Kingston Rovers (Sunday, 3pm)

I cannot see past an away win here unfortunately.

Hull KR are on fire right now and it could be another difficult afternoon for the Giants.

Broughton’s prediction: Hull KR by 18

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils (Sunday, 3pm)

Salford remain in turmoil and I just can’t see them going to Wigan and winning.

The Red Devils go there on the back of two straight wins against Bradford and Huddersfield, but the Super League champions are a much different proposition.

Broughton’s prediction: Wigan by 16