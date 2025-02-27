Andrew Henderson, the former Castleford Tigers hooker and Scotland international, is the latest expert to make his weekly predictions for Love Rugby League.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves face off in Las Vegas in the game of the round while Leeds Rhinos will bid to heap more misery on winless neighbours Castleford at Headingley.

Henderson, who works as a media pundit and head of rugby at York Knights, casts his eye over a mouthwatering set of fixtures.

Hull Kingston Rovers v Salford Red Devils (Thursday, 8pm)

I’m tipping Salford to cause an upset – write off the Red Devils at your peril.

Hull KR have had two tough hit-outs and Mikey Lewis picked up an injury last week, plus I don’t think the Robins are firing on all cylinders yet either.

Salford were disappointing against Leeds last week, but they’re a quality team and I can see them responding by going to Craven Park and upsetting the applecart.

Henderson’s prediction: Salford by six

Huddersfield Giants versus Hull FC (Friday, 8pm)

I saw some encouraging signs in Huddersfield’s opening performance against Warrington – but I didn’t see much improvement against Leigh at the weekend.

I’m not sure they’re going to have enough to see off Hull FC who were disappointing against Wigan last week but are good enough to go to the John Smith’s Stadium and win.

Henderson’s prediction: Hull FC by 16

Leigh Leopards versus Catalans Dragons (Friday, 8pm)

This is a really one tough to call – Leigh are two wins from two and Catalans are yet to pick up a point.

The Dragons are showing glimpses, but the Leopards have started the season tremendously well and I think they’ll notch up a close victory here.

Henderson’s prediction: Leigh by two

Wakefield Trinity v St Helens (Saturday, 2.30pm)

Another intriguing contest – Wakey performed really well at home to Hull KR last week and will be looking to back that up.

But Saints have had two big wins and were really impressive against Castleford in round two, so I’m tipping them to edge what I feel could be a great game.

Henderson’s prediction: St Helens by four

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (Saturday, 9.30pm)

It’s a tough one to call because playing in Las Vegas is obviously going to be a new environment for both teams.

Wigan and Warrington usually serve up classic contests when they meet and I guess it will come down to who has acclimatised the best during the week.

I’m backing Wigan in what is going to be a fantastic event and a great contest between two top teams.

Henderson’s prediction: Wigan by 10

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (Sunday, 3pm)

I actually think this is going to be a comfortable win for the Rhinos.

Castleford’s opening-round loss at Hull KR took a lot of emotional energy out of them and, having been beaten heavily by Saints last weekend, it’s going to be difficult for them at Headingley.

Leeds got off the mark with a strong win at Salford in round two and should be too good at home against my old club.

Henderson’s prediction: Leeds by 16