Papua New Guinea squad for Pacific Championships includes EIGHT players from Super League

Papua New Guinea have named their squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships – with eight players from Super League selected to represent the Kumuls.

Jason Demetriou’s side will face Fiji in Suva on Saturday, October 19, and then host the Cook Islands in Port Moresby on Sunday, November 3, in the Pacific Bowl tournament.

The Kumuls are looking to retain their Pacific Bowl crown this year with the added incentive of winning promotion into the Pacific Cup.

There is promotion and relegation in the Pacific Championships this year, with whoever finishes top in the Papua New Guinea-Fiji-Cook Islands round-robin facing the bottom-placed side in the Australia-New Zealand-Tonga group for a place in the top tier in 2025.

And Super League fans will no doubt pay extra attention to Papua New Guinea’s side this year, with eight stars from the competition set to feature.

Castleford Tigers duo Liam Horne and Sylvester Namo have made the squad, as have Leigh Leopards pair Lachlan Lam and Edwin Ipape.

Warrington Wolves centre Rodrick Tai will soon be accompanied by his international team-mate Dan Russell at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with the latter having put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Sam Burgess’ side earlier this week.

RELATED: Papua New Guinea ace completes Warrington Wolves move as he details Super League ambitions

Meanwhile, Nene Macdonald will look to add to his 16 Kumuls caps later this month after enjoying a stunning season with Salford Red Devils in which he was named in the Super League Dream Team.

Leeds Rhinos forward Rhyse Martin, who will join Hull Kingston Rovers two-year deal from 2025, will take on the goal-kicking duties for the Kumuls.

British rugby league fans will be able to watch the Pacific Championships, with Sky Sports broadcasting the Tests in October and November.

Papua New Guinea squad for 2024 Pacific Championships

* Highlights potential debutant

Jacob Alick-Wienke (Gold Coast Titans)

Ila Alu (PNG Hunters)

Koso Bandi (PNG Hunters)*

Jack de Belin (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Robert Derby (North Queensland Cowboys)

Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers)

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Kyle Laybutt (Townsville Blackhawks)

Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils)

Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos/Hull Kingston Rovers)

Alex Max (PNG Hunters)*

Sylvester Namo (Castleford Tigers)

Valentine Richard (PNG Hunters)

Judah Rimbu (PNG Hunters)

Elijah Roltinga (PNG Hunters)*

Dan Russell (St George Illawarra Dragons/Warrington Wolves)

Jeremiah Simbiken (Dolphins)

Rodrick Tai (Warrington Wolves)

Sanny Wabo (PNG Hunters)*

Khaiya Waiembi (Central Queensalnd Capras)*

PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS PICKS ON LRL

👉 Cook Islands squad includes Salford Red Devils new signing, ex-Super League forwards

👉 Super League trio in Fiji squad for Pacific Championships alongside Championship star

👉 The sole Super League representative in star-studded Tonga squad for Pacific Championships