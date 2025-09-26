After 27 gruelling regular rounds, the serious business of the play-offs gets underway in Super League this weekend.

The two play-off eliminators take place with Leigh Leopards rewarded for their highest-ever Super League finish with a home clash against sixth-placed Wakefield Trinity.

After Leeds Rhinos finished fourth, they host a St Helens side who beaten Brad Arthur’s men three times during their four meetings so far this year.

Here, talkSPORT pundit and former player Craig Murdock gives Love Rugby League his predictions for two mouthwatering sudden-death play-off encounters.

Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity (Friday, 8pm)

This could be a great contest between two sides who have enjoyed fantastic campaigns.

Leigh finished third and Wakefield have come up from the Championship to make the play-offs in their first season back in Super League.

Wakey won at Leigh earlier this year and Leigh have won at Wakey, so this is not an easy one to call – but I think the Leopards will make their class pay.

Adrian Lam’s side have quality all over the park and a lot of big-game players who have been performing to a very high standard all year.

Murdock’s prediction: Leigh by 16

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (Saturday, 8pm)

I see this game being considerably closer than the Leigh-Wakefield clash.

Leeds have enjoyed a season of significant progress under Brad Arthur and I remember saying early on in the campaign that they were evolving into a serious force.

It has been difficult to know what to make of Saints at time this year and question marks still linger over Paul Wellens’ future beyond this season.

St Helens have nevertheless held the Indian sign over Leeds to a large extent this year, winning three of their four meetings.

But I think a raucous Headingley crowd and the return of several key men can help the Rhinos over the line in this one… although not by much.

Murdock’s prediction: Leeds by four