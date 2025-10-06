The two Super League semi-final ties have now been and gone, and both fixtures again pulled in healthy attendances as fans flocked to see who would book a spot at Old Trafford.

Wigan and Hull KR are two sides who post the most consistently high attendances in Super League, with them also posting significant rises in their average attendances across the 2025 season, and this weekend was a good example of that with two five-figure gates rewarded.

Here are how both fixtures performed this weekend.

Wigan Warriors 18-6 Leigh Leopards: 18,523

Despite the drama surrounding the attendance and the number of away fans, a very good gate of 18,523 was recorded at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

The tally was always going to be high with two local rivals meeting with a spot at Old Trafford on the line, but it was over 2,000 below the recorded gate of the same fixture last year, which pulled in 20,511. It was also over 3,000 below the crowd from their round one clash, which posted an attendance of 21,748.

That said, it was higher than the previous meeting between the teams at the Brick back in May, which saw a recorded 17,449 fans turn out to watch Wigan win.

Hull KR 20-12 St Helens: 12,235

There was yet another five-figure crowd at Craven Park, with 12,235 fans watching on as the Robins booked their spot at Old Trafford. On top of that, it was also an increase on their previous home tie against St Helens, which saw 12,169 attend the round 24 clash.

It was also a fairly similar total to last year’s home semi-final against Warrington Wolves. That day, 12,225 were in attendance.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 How Toulouse’s Grand Final win dramatically impacts race for Super League with French club favourites

👉🏻 Police issue statement following St Helens terrorist threat

👉🏻 John Bateman has ‘credit in bank’ for England as Ashes call-up seems certain

👉🏻 Hull KR make incredible start to Grand Final ticket sales as huge milestone reached within hours