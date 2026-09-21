The 2026 Super League play-offs got underway with a bang on the weekend – and that was reflected with another set of impressive attendance figures.

Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves came through tricky tests against Leigh Leopards and Hull KR respectively, and both games were watched by healthy crowds.

Here’s how they ranked – both in isolation and against their seasonal averages..

Wakefield Trinity 26-16 Leigh Leopards: 9,258

It was a full house at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, with the majority of supporters heading home happy after Wakefield Trinity broke new ground to progress to the play-off semi-finals.

Daryl Powell’s side survived the sending off of Emre Guler to set up a trip to Wigan Warriors on Saturday evening – with well over 9,000 supporters watching them do so in the process.

That is significantly up on Trinity’s already healthy season average of 8,585 – underlining the boom around Trinity at the minute as they go in pursuit of more history this week.

If they do make it to Old Trafford, they’ll have a huge army following them over the Pennines!

Warrington Wolves 35-12 Hull KR: 11,073

The number was even higher over in Warrington on Saturday night, as Sam Burgess’ side took a decisive step towards a first Grand Final in eight years.

Over 11,000 fans – albeit with a big travelling contingent from Hull KR – were there to see the Wolves beat the defending champions and end Rovers’ quest to go back-to-back in terms of league titles.

And their play-off gate was up on their season average of 10,388 too – meaning the play-off boom is well and truly alive across Super League.

That means in total, well over 20,000 supporters attended this weekend’s games, a number which will almost certainly be much higher and likely above 30,000 this week.

Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos both host home games, and with that pair the top two in terms of attendances throughout 2026, we are set for another special weekend, it seems.