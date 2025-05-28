Warrington Wolves owner Simon Moran has been tipped to bring a State of Origin clash to the UK and to Wembley by one of the leading journalists Down Under.

Moran – who took control of Warrington back in 2003 – is the owner of SJM Concerts and had a leading role in organising Oasis’ impending reunion tour.

On the rugby league front, he also took the lead on ensuring this autumn’s Ashes Series between England and Australia took place on home soil at Wembley, the Hill Dickinson Stadium (Everton) and Headingley.

And now, Moran has been backed to make an Origin encounter happen here in the UK at some point in the near future.

Super League owner tipped to bring State of Origin to Wembley in ‘no-brainer’ move

Origin has history of being taken ‘on the road’, with New South Wales having beaten Queensland 30-18 in Los Angeles in front of 12,349 spectators back in August 1987.

That game didn’t officially count towards that year’s Origin series result, but it is included in all records including player appearance calculations.

This year’s Origin Series gets underway on Wednesday, and the topic of a game between the Blues and the Maroons being taken out of Australia has again popped up.

Veteran journalists Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield and Andrew Webster addressed the matter during the latest epissode of their ‘Off the Record’ podcast, when the subject of Wembley was brought up.

And on Warrington owner Moran, Webster said: “If he can get Oasis back together, he can organise an Origin at Wembley in his lunch break!

“I’ve spoken to English reporters over there and they reckon an Origin at Wembley would sell out for sure.

“With the NRL eyeing a possible stake in Super League, it would be a no-brainer.

“It would help the game enormously over there.”

When Wembley hosts the first of the three Ashes Tests this autumn, it will be the first time that the national stadium has hosted a representative rugby league fixture since the 2013 Rugby League World Cup semi-finals double-header.

Over 30,000 tickets have been sold for that first Ashes Test in the capital so far, while the other two Tests on Merseyside and in Leeds have both already sold out.

