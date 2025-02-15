Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has slammed Salford’s controversial team selection against St Helens: accusing them of a ‘complete disrespect’ for the competition.

The Red Devils named just 16 players on Saturday evening and were hammered 82-0 at the Totally Wicked Stadium, a record score for the opening round.

That came after the club were told they had to comply to salary cap restrictions which remained in place after the RFL refused to lift restrictions. Salford then opted to send a severely weakened team to St Helens.

That was predominantly their reserve side with only three senior players included, who all started on the bench.

And Beaumont took to X on Saturday to air his frustrations, with the Leigh owner hitting out at what he felt was a lack of disrespect towards Super League and Salford’s fans.

He wrote: “Complete disrespect from @SalfordDevils to the whole of @SuperLeague it’s stakeholder’s and fans it totally impacts the integrity of the comp!

“What kind of new owners allow a coach to behave in such a way? I feel for those players that put the shirt on and gave their all! They should have told him to put one on himself!

“Disgraceful! Blaming the @TheRFL is totally wrong they knew what they had to do to pick from full squad and didn’t come up with it and have only themselves to blame!

“Could have picked team that went to Midlands but trying give it the RFL and care not for how they look and the damage to the game! In the words of Neil Diamond money talks!

“Put it in and pick your team or do one and don’t make a mockery of what we are trying to make a success of! I feel for the Salford fans many of whom are my friends and are furious themselves at being unnecessarily humiliated!”

Beaumont’s comments come after Sky’s Jon Wilkin accused the club of ‘throwing their teddies out’ with their squad selection. Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick then told Love Rugby League their behaviour was ‘tinpot’.