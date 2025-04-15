Super League will aim to set an all-time attendance record this weekend when Rivals Round and Easter collide.

The magic number to beat for the six games across the Bank Holiday weekend is 83,357: and the indications are it is a figure that is well within reach.

That total was set during the Easter weekend of 2023. But in the early part of this year, Super League has experienced a boom in crowds largely across the competition.

The Las Vegas trip underlined that, but even on English soil, there has been an uptick in people coming through the turnstiles to watch Super League matches.

But is the all-time record possible this week? In short: yes.

Wigan Warriors will host St Helens in front of a sold-out crowd at the Brick Community Stadium, for starters. Officially, the stadium’s capacity is 25,133 but various factors will reduce that slightly. It should still be in the region of 24,500 fans, though.

That’s almost a third of the number required from one game – and at lunchtime on Good Friday, there’ll be another huge crowd at the MKM Stadium.

Over 19,000 tickets have been sold for the game between Hull FC and Hull KR, with the winners going top of the table. In the same fixture two years ago at Easter when the record was set, 20,985 fans were at the match, incidentally.

Wakefield Trinity play Castleford Tigers on Thursday evening – they met in the same round two years ago at the Tigers and 8,075 fans were there. Wakefield will be hopeful of a similar number and a full house at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

But there are potential gains elsewhere in terms of breaking the record.

Leigh Leopards played Salford two years ago and attracted just over 6,000 fans. They’ll comfortably beat that and then some when they face Warrington on Saturday.

Leeds Rhinos got 13,234 to face Huddersfield Giants, and that fixture will be repeated this weekend. Given Leeds’ form, and the rising interest in Super League, that number should be beaten, too.

The one that may struggle to replicate numbers from two years ago is Catalans Dragons. They had a crowd of 10,786 when they played Warrington: they face Salford this weekend.

So it’s going to be close: but if the two big derbies get close to selling out, it gives Super League a real chance of setting a brand new record.

Super League round attendance record: 83,357

Castleford Tigers 16-4 Wakefield Trinity: 8,075

Hull FC 0-40 Hull KR: 20,985

Wigan Warriors 14-6 St Helens: 24,275

Leigh Leopards 20-22 Salford Red Devils: 6,002

Catalans Dragons 14-20 Warrington Wolves: 10,786

Leeds Rhinos 18-17 Huddersfield Giants: 13,234