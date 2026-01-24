Super League alumni will dust off the boots to feature in the Nines Premier League this weekend.

The annual event has become quite the hit in Australia, with 16 teams littered with familiar names all battling it out to reign supreme ahead of the NRL season.

And if features a string of high-profile stars from the past, many of who have had stints in Super League to varying success.

The RLPA squad has the most ex-Super League talent. Korbin Sims had a short stint at Hull KR and he will feature alongside the likes of former Leigh Leopards player Matt Moylan, as well as Chris McQueen, Ricky Leutele, Justin Horo, Kevin Proctor and Clint Newton.

David Fifita will team up with Blake Austin and his brother Andrew to represent United SC, while former Wigan fullback Matty Bowen will take to the field alongside Mahe Fonua, who won the Challenge Cup with Hull FC.

Others set to feature are Joel Moon, who had a trophy-laden spell with Leeds Rhinos, as well as James Maloney, Todd Carney and Jarryd Hayne.

The Nines format has never really taken off in the UK, although there have been attempts to introduce it. Most recently, Leigh owner Derek Beaumont advocated a Nines event in place of Magic Weekend as part of a new-look future for Super League that would include 14 teams.

However, the idea did not have enough support and while the initial plan was to remove Magic Weekend from the calendar, it was decided in December to keep it, with the event to take place at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium this year.

It was argued that a Nines tournament could provide Super League with a new event, but there were concerns that clubs and supporters would not buy into the event as it would essentially be an exhibition, rather than a competitive fixture.