Super League newcomers York Knights have secured the services of three senior players for the 2026 season, with Paul McShane, Jordan Thompson and Ben Jones-Bishop all committing their futures to the club.

The trio have all agreed full-time deals to remain with the Knights going into their historic first Super League season next year, in a major boost for Mark Applegarth.

McShane played a pivotal role for the Knights in their successful 2025 campaign, with the former Castleford Tigers icon now stepping back up to full-time rugby having played part-time for a solitary season this year.

Applegarth said of the former Man of Steel: “He’s 100 percent got another year in him. He’s been in outstanding form this year and he’s a real leader by action, not just words. I’m over the moon we’ve got a player of that calibre.”

“I’m really happy to have re-signed with the club and be part of its history,” McShane said. “I didn’t expect to play Super League again but looking forward to the challenge ahead of us.”

Jones-Bishop was a revolutionary signing for York when he arrived at the club, and he finished 2025 as the top try-scorer in the Championship with 29 tries. He has recently represented Jamaica on the international stage this autumn.

He said: “Since joining the club, the club’s standards and willingness to be successful has allowed me to perform at a level I’m happy with. I’m excited to continue that and play a part in the club’s progression into Super League.”

And former Hull FC forward Thompson is the third man to commit his future to York, with Applegarth admitting he was thrilled to have locked in the leader of his pack.

“Jordy is one of our leaders on and off the field. He’s just a really quality player. He’s been the leader of our pack for a number of years now and I’m sure he will be for a few more years yet.”