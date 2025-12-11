South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Henry O’Kane has made the move to Super League for 2026 after agreeing a deal to join newly-promoted Toulouse on a one-year deal.

The back rower has joined Sylvain Houles’ side for the 2026 campaign at least, after agreeing to move to the south of France from the Rabbitohs.

O’Kane spent his youth playing both rugby codes in Australia, but has honed his craft in league since signing professional terms with Wests Tigers.

He has since transferred to Souths and while he is yet to make his NRL debut, he has featured 29 times for the Rabbitohs’ New South Wales Cup side across the last two years.

O’Kane was also part of Ireland’s squad in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, making a solitary appearance against New Zealand – and he will now join up with Toulouse ahead of their return to Super League.

Houles said: “We are delighted that Henry is joining us for this season in the Super League. He will expand our second line, he has many of the characteristics we were looking for in this position and we can’t wait to see him train and play with our Toulouse Olympique team. ”

O’Kane admitted he was excited about the challenge of moving to the other side of the world and helping Toulouse establish their position in Super League once again.

“I’m really looking forward to starting training with the team. I’m really looking forward to meeting the boys and discovering French culture. I am motivated by this new challenge in a new environment and I look forward to participating in the club’s return to the Super League.”

He joins the likes of Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree as the newcomers at Toulouse after their promotion was secured at the end of last season. Brendan Hands and AJ Wallace are among their other new recruits for 2026.