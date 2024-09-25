Super League Man of Steel details revealed including shortlist confirmation and key dates

The three-man shortlist for this year’s Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel will be revealed next week – before the winner of this year’s award is unveiled on Tuesday October 8.

Sky Sports are expected to confirm the three players in the running to be crowned the competition’s best player live next Wednesday on their weekly The Verdict show – with nominations for Super League’s young player of the year and coach of the year likely to be announced early next week, too.

But it is the announcement regarding which three players are in the running to succeed Bevan French as the winner of this year’s Man of Steel which will be of greatest interest.

The leaderboard for the award has been shrouded in secrecy since it went dark at the end of Round 16. At that stage, Salford Red Devils half-back Marc Sneyd and Warrington Wolves fullback Matt Dufty were level at the top with 18 points.

Leigh star Matt Moylan and Salford’s Nene Macdonald were just behind on 15 points – but a lot has changed since then. Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis was four points adrift of the leaders at the time the leaderboard went dark but he has been arguably Super League’s standout player in the last three months.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Wakefield Trinity quota situation explained as overseas star gains UNIQUE exemption

He is likely to have claimed a high number of Man of Steel points which will put him firmly in the reckoning to at least be on the shortlist when it is announced next week. Warrington’s George Williams, who was on 11 points at the end of Round 16, is another who may well be in contention to make the final three.

Dufty’s injury lay-off may have hampered his chances of remaining in the top three but the form of both Sneyd and Moylan has continued to catch the eye as Salford and Leigh each respectively mounted a play-off push.

And after Sky reveal the shortlist next week, the winner will be crowned at the traditional end-of-season awards ceremony in Leeds on the Tuesday of Grand Final week.

Super League Man of Steel leaderboard after Round 16:

=1. Marc Sneyd (Salford) – 18

=1. Matt Dufty (Warrington) – 18

=3. Matt Moylan (Leigh) – 15

=3. Nene Macdonald (Salford) – 15

5. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) – 14

6. Brodie Croft (Leeds) – 13

7. Bevan French (Wigan) – 12

8. George Williams (Warrington) – 11

=9. Lachie Miller (Leeds) – 10

=9. Niall Evalds (Hull KR) – 10

WEDNESDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉🏻 Ranking the Super League play-off contenders’ end-of-season win record with St Helens first and Hull KR FIFTH

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils on brink of history as 7 highest stadium crowds ranked including England and Challenge Cup ties

👉🏻 Gold Coast Titans half-back offered to Super League clubs as high-profile transfer option