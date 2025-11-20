Magic Weekend looks set to be given the green light and continue as part of the Super League structure in 2026 after a decision was reached on the future of the event.

The concept has been up for debate ever since it was held at Newcastle earlier this year, but Love Rugby League understands it is being tentatively pencilled into the 2026 calendar so long as a slot can be found in the calendar.

Officials are keen for Magic to continue due to the overwhelming popularity and success of the event, as well as its importance to broadcasters Sky Sports, who are key supporters of the concept.

That means there will almost certainly be an 18th edition of Magic dating all the way back to the inaugural version in Cardiff in 2007 – with only 2020 the sole year without a Magic Weekend due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previous years have seen the fixtures determined by the previous year’s league positioning – but with three new teams coming into the competition, it may now be instead that a different format is brought to the table. Local derbies is one option that is being considered, Love Rugby League has been told.

However, no decision on venue has been finalised yet but it can be revealed that there are four officially in the running at the time of writing.

That includes incumbent host Newcastle United and St James’ Park, arguably the most popular venue in Magic Weekend history.

But Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, an overwhelming success as a venue for the second Ashes Test between England and Australia this month, is also in the mix.

Cardiff, which hosted the first few Magic Weekends, is also under consideration as too is a new venue: Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

There is a link between Forest and rugby league in that their chief business officer, Paul Bell, was previously in charge of commercial at Leeds United up until late 2023 – and with Elland Road having hosted multiple rugby league events including World Club Challenges, World Cup semi-finals and, perhaps most crucially, Magic Weekend in 2024, there may be an appetite to take the event into Nottinghamshire.

Officials insist that finding a space in the calendar is key, but there is a desire among clubs and those at the top of the sport to go again with Magic for at least one more year. Providing that space is found, it appears as if Super League supporters will be preparing for a weekend on the road once again in 2026.

