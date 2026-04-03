Ticket sales for Super League’s Magic Weekend have already set an all-time record for the event – three months out from it taking place.

Magic will return to Liverpool later this year after a deal was agreed to move to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium for the very first time, hot off the back of a hugely impressive showing for the venue in last autumn’s Ashes.

That had led to suspicions there would be a big take-up in interest given the popularity of the venue and that appears to be emphatically the case.

The previous record for a weekend attendance at Magic was set ten years ago, at the 2016 edition in Newcastle. On that occasion, 68,276 people were at St James’ Park across the two days but with three months still to go, that number has already been surpassed.

In fact, over 70,000 tickets have been sold, meaning Everton is already guaranteed to be the most successful Magic Weekend host on record with weeks of sales still to go. There are now hopes the figure could even get close to 80,000 across both days.

The news is equally interesting given how the very future of Magic for 2026 was under the microscope as recently as just a few months ago.

Some clubs were pushing for Magic to be removed from the calendar and potentially be replaced with a new event. A Nines festival was one of the ideas mooted at the time before it was ultimately agreed the concept would remain as is, and be the sole loop fixture for 2026 after the expansion to 14 teams.

And it appears that decision has been vindicated with ticket sales reaching record heights already. The event takes place in Liverpool on July 4-5, the second time it has been held in the city after a solitary edition at Anfield in the 2019 season.