Super League’s Magic Weekend will break new ground in 2026 – with confirmation that the flagship event will relocate to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time.

As exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League last week, Magic is staying on the calendar next year despite consistent speculation it was due to be removed in favour of a longer play-off format.

But it will have a very different feel to it on multiple fronts. First and foremost, the 19th edition of Magic will take in a new venue as St James’ Park is ditched in favour of Everton, which hosted the second Ashes Test earlier this month with overwhelming success and fan feedback.

It will take place later in the summer next year, with the Hill Dickinson Stadium playing host on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 July – owing to the fact the Challenge Cup semi-finals and final take place in May.

There is also a new look to the fixture formatting too, with derbies returning after loop fixtures helped lock in the format in recent years.

That means there are some monumental games planned – including the return of Leeds Rhinos versus Bradford Bulls at Magic Weekend. That pair produced arguably the most iconic moment in the event’s history when Jordan Tansey scored a dramatic late try at the inaugural edition in Cardiff nearly 20 years ago.

But that’s not all. Hull FC will take on Hull KR in a mouthwatering Hull derby on Saturday afternoon, before the weekend closes with a spectacular showdown between Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

Magic’s first-ever game at Everton will be a meeting between Huddersfield Giants and newly-promoted York Knights, who will make their debut at the event.

The Hull derby is next before Saturday finishes with Leigh Leopards versus Warrington Wolves. Sunday is all derbies, starting with a huge contest between Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers.

The Rhinos-Bulls game then follows on before the event closes with Wigan against the Saints.

That means there is no place for both Catalans and Toulouse on the billing – because they look set to instead host their very own ‘French Magic’ event.

It will take place at an as-yet undetermined location in the south of France and will enable Super League to have Magic on both sides of the channel for the very first time.

More details about that are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Everton’s chief executive, Angus Kinnear, said: “We are incredibly proud to be welcoming Magic Weekend to Hill Dickinson Stadium so soon after the outstanding success of the Ashes Test earlier this month.

“Hosting a sell-out crowd for the first major non-football event in our new home was a landmark moment for the Club, and a powerful demonstration of what this stadium and our city can deliver.

“With world-class facilities for players, officials and fans, superb sightlines, and an expansive Budweiser Plaza that lends itself perfectly to large-scale fan experiences, our waterfront home is the ideal location for Magic Weekend.

“We look forward to welcoming supporters from across the rugby league community next July and showcasing, once again, the energy, ambition and hospitality that make Hill Dickinson Stadium and our city region such a special destination for major events.”

Magic Weekend 2026 schedule (kick-off times TBC)

Saturday July 4

Huddersfield Giants v York Knights

Hull KR v Hull FC

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves

Sunday July 5

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls

Wigan Warriors v St Helens