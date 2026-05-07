Wigan Warriors and St Helens will close out the first-ever Magic Weekend to be held at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium – after Super League finally released the schedule for the event.

With under two months to go until the event takes place, there had been no inclination of what time all seven games would kick off – with six taking place in England and another in France between Catalans and Toulouse.

But the competition has now locked in the schedule.

Huddersfield and York opens Saturday’s games at 12:30pm, before a mouthwatering Hull derby between Hull KR and Hull FC at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Day one in England is closed out by Leigh and Warrington at 5:30pm, with French Magic kicking off at 8pm UK time – and 9pm at night in France. The stadium for that game will be confirmed next week.

Sunday starts with Wakefield and Castleford at 12:30pm, before a West Yorkshire derby between Leeds and Bradford at 3pm. The weekend closes out with the blockbuster tie between Wigan and the Saints at 5:30pm.

Saturday 4 July:

Game 1 – Huddersfield Giants v York Knights– KO 12:30pm

Game 2 – Hull KR v Hull FC– KO 3pm

Game 3 – Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves – KO 5:30pm

Game 4 (France) – Catalans Dragons v Toulouse Olympique – KO 8pm (UK), 9pm (CEST)

Sunday 5 July: