Super League half-back makes Australian return after sole season in England

Italy international Jack Campagnolo has returned to Australia with Queensland Cup side Townsville Blackhawks following a season in Super League with London Broncos.

The 26-year-old halfback spent the 2024 campaign with London Broncos, making 14 appearances for Mike Eccles’ side.

Campagnolo was one of many players to depart the capital club following their relegation to the Championship for 2025.

And now the Tully native has returned to his homeland for 2025 after putting pen to paper on a contract with Townsville Blackhawks in the Queensland Cup.

Campagnolo was born and raised in Queensland but is of Italian heritage, having won six caps for Italy on the international stage, with three of those coming in the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

The mullet and tash wearing stand-off made his professional debut for Northern Pride in the Queensland Cup in 2017 before going on to represent Wynnum Manly Seagulls and South Logan Magpies.

He also spent some time in the NRL system with South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2022, but didn’t make a first-grade appearance for the club.

Campagnolo struggled with injuries during his time in Super League: but he impressed in the 14 games he did play for the Broncos, scoring a try in their 29-4 win over Hull FC at Magic Weekend back in August.

The Broncos are undergoing a rebuild for their return to the Championship in 2025 – with Mike Eccles’ side having Lewis Bienek, Marcus Stock, Harry Stevens, Sadiq Adebiyi, Jensen Monk, Sam Winney, Ben Hursey-Hoyd, Connor O’Beirne, Huw Worthington, Alex Walker and Will Lovell committed to the capital club so far for next season.

