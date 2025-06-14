Super League champions Wigan Warriors travel to the unique surroundings of Dewsbury’s FLAIR Stadium to take on Huddersfield Giants.

Matt Peet’s side are looking to close the gap to league leaders Hull KR back to two points after the Robins’ win on Friday – and if you scroll down the page, you can follow all the action live with us.

Will Luke Robinson’s Giants cause a major upset and stun the Warriors? Or will Wigan continue their impressive run of form and continue to solidify their place inside the top two.

Love Rugby League is LIVE to bring you all the action as it happens.

