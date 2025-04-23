Super League-linked NRL star rejects ‘lucrative’ overseas deal to stay Down Under

New Zealand Warriors star Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has turned down what has been described as a ‘lucrative’ deal to switch to Super League to remain with the NRL side.

Love Rugby League revealed last month how Nicoll-Klokstad was the subject of interest from Catalans Dragons, who had tabled a long-term, three-year deal to sign the New Zealand international from 2026.

London Broncos were also speculated to be in the mix for Nicoll-Klokstad’s signature: but that was understood to be wide of the mark.

However, Nicoll-Klokstad has now turned down the chance to switch to Super League altogether after penning a two-year contract extension with the Warriors to keep him at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

The 29-year-old now admits he is intent on seeing out the remainder of his career with the NRL club.

He said: “This club means so much to me, man. When I came back to the club, all I wanted to do was be here for the rest of my career.

“There’s an interview that I did across at the other tunnel, talking about how I wanted to be here for life and be that Simon Mannering of the club.

“He was here when I was just coming through and I was lucky enough to rub shoulders with him and boys like that are who you aspire to be.”

Nicoll-Klokstad began his career with the Warriors before a successful move to Canberra Raiders. He spent four seasons with the Raiders before a return to Auckland at the beginning of 2023.

He has also become a regular in the New Zealand Test setup in recent years and will now stay in the NRL for at least two more seasons after turning down Super League interest.

Catalans were eying up Nicoll-Klokstad as a long-term replacement for Sam Tomkins in Perpignan – but they will now have to turn their attention elsewhere.

READ NEXT: Salford Red Devils coach delivers payroll update as Leigh Leopards game admission made