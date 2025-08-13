Wests Tigers centre Brent Naden’s future appears to be up in the air once again – after his agent circulated a unique email of his available clients to clubs.

Naden’s name has been tossed up to Super League clubs before, with his services offered last season before he eventually penned a new one-year deal with the Tigers.

However, Naden’s name appears to be on the market again – but in fairly bizarre circumstances.

With no deal signed at the Tigers and the player likely to leave due to the club’s salary cap constraints, respected player agent Allan Gainey has circulated an email to clubs that has been leaked by Code Sports.

In it, he offers up the services of four of his players in the style of a racing guide, listing the players’ strengths and form. Gainey was one of Australia’s original syndicators of horses.

Speaking about Naden, he wrote: “The ideal utility player who can competently cover centre, wing, fullback and five eighth. A big body with excellent pace and a strong defender. Injury free following an early season setback and would be a worthy acquisition at good value.

“Likely to be forced out of the Tigers due to salary cap restraints but the Tigers CEO and coach are more than happy to provide a glowing endorsement.”

Whether the 29-year-old would be keen on a move to Super League is unclear, given how he has played fairly regularly when available for Wests this year.

He missed a lengthy period due to a shoulder problem but is now fully recovered and will feature for Benji Marshall’s side this weekend.

Newcastle’s Jack Hetherington, Penrith hooker Luke Sommerton and Brisbane’s Jaiyden Hunt are the other players who have been circulated by Gainey.

There is likely to be a greater influx of talent from the NRL heading to Super League in 2026 thanks to the new quota regulations.