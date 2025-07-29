NRL stalwart Chad Townsend, who had been linked with a move to Super League next year, has announced his decision to retire at the end of the 2025 campaign.

Townsend, who will turn 35 in January, penned a one-year deal with Sydney Roosters for 2025 and has made six appearances at first-grade level so far this term.

Prior to linking up with the Roosters, the half-back had enjoyed two stints apiece at Cronulla Sharks and the New Zealand Warriors as well as three seasons in the colours of the North Queensland Cowboys.

Amassing more than 260 NRL appearances, Townsend had toyed with the idea of ending his career in the UK and in Super League, but that now definitively won’t be the case as he has opted to hang his boots up.

Super League-linked NRL stalwart calls time on career as retirement decision made

The 34-year-old – who won the NRL Grand Final back in 2016 as a Cronulla player – announced his retirement at a press conference on Tuesday before releasing an emotional video alongside his family.

Townsend said: “It’s hard to put into words what this game means to me.

“I’d like to thank the Yarrawarrah Tigers for giving me an opportunity to fall in love with this game. The memories and friendships I created at my junior club still live with me today and I am very grateful for that.

“To the teams I played for, the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, New Zealand Warriors, North Queensland Cowboys and Sydney Roosters, I am forever grateful for the opportunity you gave me to fulfil my dreams of playing in the NRL.

“I’d like to thank all the fans who have showed love and support to me throughout my journey. I have always enjoyed connecting with people through our shared love of rugby league.

“To all my team-mates over the years, thank you for being there for me throughout the highs and lows that is the rollercoaster of the NRL. We shared some incredible memories together and this will be the thing I miss the most.

“To my coaches, football staff and club staff, thank you for all your support throughout my career. I have been lucky to work with some incredible people and build some great relationships.

“To my management, Gavin and Chris at Pacific Sports Management, we have shared a long journey together. Thank you for your guidance and support throughout my entire NRL career.

“To my beautiful wife Marissa and our kids Myra, Cairo, Miami and Malibu, thank you for your unwavering support throughout my career. You have been there through it all, on and off the field. Every win, every loss, we did it together.

“When I think about the young kid from Yarrawarrah who was footy obsessed, who just wanted to play footy with his mates, who stood on the family hill waving his flag, who had dreams of making it to the NRL and who had to earn everything he got, my heart and soul are filled with love and gratitude.

“The game owed me nothing, but it gave me everything.”

‘Chad’s NRL journey speaks volumes about his character, professionalism and passion for rugby league’

Townsend will see out the remainder of the 2025 campaign with the Roosters before hanging up his boots.

Their head coach, Trent Robinson, delivered glowing praise of the veteran following the announcement of his impending retirement.

Robinson said: “Chad’s NRL journey speaks volumes about his character, professionalism and passion for rugby league.

“His Premiership-winning career is matched by the respect he has earned from his team-mates and coaches for his work ethic, leadership and integrity, both on and off the field.

“Although we have only had one season together, Chad’s love for the game and approach to the sport have really stood out.

“As a member of our playing leadership group, he has also been generous with his time, helping to guide and support the younger players in our squad.

“On behalf of everyone at the Sydney Roosters, we congratulate Chad, and we wish him, his wife Marissa and their children Myra, Cairo, Miami and Malibu all the best for the next chapter that will begin later this year.”

