Super League-linked NRL forward makes decision on future for 2026

“Mat is a popular and invaluable player in our system, he is Newcastle through and through,” said O’Sullivan.

“We understand the interest from other Clubs, and we are delighted he chose to stay with the Knights. Mat can cover all three roles in the pack, bringing great balance and versatility to our squad.

“At his age and experience, the next three years of his career will be his best and we believe he will continue to develop as a genuine NRL player.”

Wakefield have already completed one signing from the NRL for next year, with Brisbane Broncos hooker Tyson Smoothy joining on a three-year deal from 2026.

They were looking at Croker as an option to bolster their pack, with the 25-year-old capable of filling a number of roles in the middle unit.

But he has now made the decision to remain in Australia. Croker has been an ever-present for Newcastle this season, predominantly coming off the bench for the Knights.

And he will now remain in the NRL for at least the next two seasons, after he committed his future to the club with whom he made his first-grade debut in 2021.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 The Super League stars facing bans including Hull KR and Warrington stars

👉🏻 Challenge Cup attendance watch as milestone number ranked versus previous semis

👉🏻 Challenge Cup Team of the Week: Six Hull KR and five Warrington stars named

👉🏻 Jon Wilkin calls for HIAs to be used ‘legitimately’ after Sam Burgess claim