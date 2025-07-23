Jake Clifford is reportedly set to reject interest from ‘several clubs’ to commit to North Queensland Cowboys in 2026.

The former Hull FC half has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere next year, including a possible return to Super League.

However, it now looks as though Clifford has played himself into a new deal in Townsville and is set to reject the likes of Canberra Raiders and remain with the Cowboys next year.

A report from the Wide World of Sports has revealed that Clifford and his wife are expecting their third child in the coming months.

That has led them to make the decision to remain in the area where they are currently settled as opposed to moving elsewhere.

Clifford has a number of options on the table, though interest from Super League ultimately failed to materialise, with the half-back preferring to remain Down Under.

The 27-year-old returned to the Cowboys for a second spell at the club after spending just one season in England with Hull FC.

He has also spent time with Newcastle Knights during his career, and it looked as though he would have to be on the move again as recently as the start of this year, with his game-time limited since returning to the NRL.

But he has played 13 times for the Cowboys this season and that has left the door ajar for a new contract with the club going into 2027.

Clifford excelled during his one season in England, standing out in a disappointing Hull FC team before ultimately cutting his stay in Super League short.

And both he and his young family are now reportedly keen to lay down roots in Townsville long-term, in a blow to multiple clubs.

